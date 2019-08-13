HTC to Make India Comeback, Teases Upcoming Smartphone with Water Drop Notch

After halting activities in India back in July last year, HTC is all set to make a re-entry into the Indian market, with the launch of a new smartphone. In order to make the comeback more interesting, the Taiwanese company teased a new smartphone via a video on its Twitter account. The small and brief teaser gave a glimpse of the company’s history and design changes since 2007. The tweet reads, “Hello India! Our journey of innovation continues. Can you guess what's coming next?”

The video shows how HTC India introduced the world’s first touch-centric phone in 2007, followed by the world’s first Google Android smartphone in 2008 and the world’s first metal body smartphone in 2013. The video also claimes that HTC introduced the world’s first smartphone with OIS (optical image stabilisation) in front and back cameras in 2016. In the end, we can clearly see a smartphone sketch with a waterdrop notch ready for a 2019 launch.

While HTC has not revealed any other specifications and features of its 2019 smartphone, it is being said that the handset in question will be the rumoured HTC WildFire. With small bezels and a waterdrop notch, the smartphone has a dual-camera array and a glossy gradient finish at the back, comprising a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor. In addition, there’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the handset, with the power button and the volume rocker placed on the right side. The HTC Wildfire is expected to be priced at Rs 12,999 and boast a 6.2-inch display with just 1520×720 pixels of resolution.

However, another report published by NDTV speculates the phone to be HTC Desire 19+. The smartphone is roughly priced at Rs 22,400 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,900. The phone has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth-sensing sensor.

