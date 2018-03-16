English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTC U12+ Design, Specifications Leaked: Quad Camera With Near Bezel-less Display
Evan Blass has leaked the image of the upcoming HTC flagship and the smartphone looks promising on many fronts.
HTC U. Representative Image (Image: HTC)
HTC seems to be set to unveil its next flagship smartphone soon and before it does, Evan Blass has went a step ahead and provided the first look of the device to the world. In a recent tweet, Evan has posted a picture and has claimed the device to be the HTC U12+ (aka Imagine).
As can be seen in the image, and if this is the final product that HTC will unveil as its flagship, the upcoming HTC U12+ will sport a near bezel-less display as well as a dual camera setup at the back. In addition, the smartphone will also come with a dual camera setup at the front for selfies.
Surprisingly, HTC has not opted for a vertical dual camera, as can be found on most of the devices these days, courtesy of Apple iPhone X. Instead, the smartphone will host a horizontal dual camera setup, placed right above a fingerprint sensor.
As per speculations, the HTC U12+ will come with a 6-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor – the Snapdragon 845 and might carry a 6GB RAM coupled with a 256GB internal storage. It is expected to run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo.
As for the optics, the HTC U12+ may come with a 12-megapixel sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel sensor on its primary camera module. At the front, it is expected to come with two 8-megapixel sensors coupled as one dual camera setup.
Other rumours reveal a 3,420mAh battery on the smartphone with fast charging support and IP68 water and dust resistance.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
