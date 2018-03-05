English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTC U12 Specs Surface Online, Expected to Release in April
According to the latest leak, HTC's next-gen flagship handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC.
HTC U12 Specs Surface Online, Expected to Release in April (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
HTC is expected to soon launch the successor of its HTC U11, which is likely to be named HTC U12. According to the latest leak, HTC's next-gen flagship handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. Reliable leaker LlabTooFeR on Sunday took to Twitter to reveal specifications of the supposed HTC U12 flagship due for launch in April 2018.
Also read: WhatsApp Might Increase 'Delete for Everyone' Time Limit to 68 Minutes
According to the leak, the device is expected to feature a 5.99-inch QHD+ unit with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, a dual camera can be found on the rear, with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony made sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.
Also read: Google Android P Developer Preview Expected Mid-March: Here Are The Anticipated Features
The device will be water and dust resistant to IP68 standard and there will be a 3,420mAh battery onboard. It will be interesting to see if the smartphone will support wireless charging. On the software side, the phone will likely come with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box with Sense 10 and might also come with Face Unlock technology.
Also Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also read: WhatsApp Might Increase 'Delete for Everyone' Time Limit to 68 Minutes
HTC Imagine— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018
CPU SD845
Display 5.99 QHD+
RAM up to 6GB
ROM up to 256GB
Dual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx)
Front Camera 8mp
Battery 3420mah
IP68
HTC Face Unlock
Edge Sense 2.0
Android 8.0 + Sense 10
Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) Updates
Single and Dual SIM version
According to the leak, the device is expected to feature a 5.99-inch QHD+ unit with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, a dual camera can be found on the rear, with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony made sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.
Also read: Google Android P Developer Preview Expected Mid-March: Here Are The Anticipated Features
The device will be water and dust resistant to IP68 standard and there will be a 3,420mAh battery onboard. It will be interesting to see if the smartphone will support wireless charging. On the software side, the phone will likely come with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box with Sense 10 and might also come with Face Unlock technology.
Also Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water Triumphs; Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand Win Top Acting Honours
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, 500X – All you Need to Know
- Oscars 2018: Beachy Waves Made Star's Hair Game Strong at the Red Carpet
- Xiaomi 43-inch Mi TV 4C Launch Expected on March 7: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal's 'Victoria & Abdul' Loses to 'Darkest Hour', 'Phantom Thread'