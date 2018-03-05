English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

HTC U12 Specs Surface Online, Expected to Release in April

According to the latest leak, HTC's next-gen flagship handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 5, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HTC U12 Specs Surface Online, Expected to Release in April
HTC U12 Specs Surface Online, Expected to Release in April (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
HTC is expected to soon launch the successor of its HTC U11, which is likely to be named HTC U12. According to the latest leak, HTC's next-gen flagship handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. Reliable leaker LlabTooFeR on Sunday took to Twitter to reveal specifications of the supposed HTC U12 flagship due for launch in April 2018.

Also read: WhatsApp Might Increase 'Delete for Everyone' Time Limit to 68 Minutes




According to the leak, the device is expected to feature a 5.99-inch QHD+ unit with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, a dual camera can be found on the rear, with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony made sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.

Also read: Google Android P Developer Preview Expected Mid-March: Here Are The Anticipated Features

The device will be water and dust resistant to IP68 standard and there will be a 3,420mAh battery onboard. It will be interesting to see if the smartphone will support wireless charging. On the software side, the phone will likely come with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box with Sense 10 and might also come with Face Unlock technology.

Also Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look at MWC 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES