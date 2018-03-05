HTC U12 Specs Surface Online, Expected to Release in April

HTC Imagine

CPU SD845

Display 5.99 QHD+

RAM up to 6GB

ROM up to 256GB

Dual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx)

Front Camera 8mp

Battery 3420mah

IP68

HTC Face Unlock

Edge Sense 2.0

Android 8.0 + Sense 10

Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) Updates

Single and Dual SIM version — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018

HTC is expected to soon launch the successor of its HTC U11, which is likely to be named HTC U12. According to the latest leak, HTC's next-gen flagship handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. Reliable leaker LlabTooFeR on Sunday took to Twitter to reveal specifications of the supposed HTC U12 flagship due for launch in April 2018.According to the leak, the device is expected to feature a 5.99-inch QHD+ unit with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, a dual camera can be found on the rear, with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony made sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.The device will be water and dust resistant to IP68 standard and there will be a 3,420mAh battery onboard. It will be interesting to see if the smartphone will support wireless charging. On the software side, the phone will likely come with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box with Sense 10 and might also come with Face Unlock technology.