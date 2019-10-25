HTC Vive Cosmos is in India, Claiming to Finally Make VR Look Natural
Among other features, the HTC Vive Cosmos features significantly richer displays, which it claims will finally make content not look like they're viewed through a door.
Among other features, the HTC Vive Cosmos features significantly richer displays, which it claims will finally make content not look like they're viewed through a door.
The HTC Vive Cosmos is in India, and if you're interested in virtual reality, the Vive Cosmos is now available for purchasing through the HTC online store or Amazon, at Rs 89,990. The PC-based virtual reality headset still does not address the bulky form factor of needing to be tethered to a PC, but does attempt to address one significant issue, that of making virtual reality visuals look more natural, and not as if being viewed through a wire mesh.
The wire mesh issue is more commonly known as the screen door effect, which is caused due to the proximity of the VR headset's displays with the human eye. Because of the proximity, the human eye could typically perceive a visible pixel gap in the headset displays, which would otherwise be invisible when screens are viewed from a distance. The Vive Cosmos, on this note, features 3.4-inch displays for each eye, with effective resolution of 1,440 x 1,700 pixels for each eye, and 2,880 x 1,700 pixels combined. Each of the displays produce screen pixel density of 626ppi, which is significantly richer than the standard display.
It is this that HTC hopes will make visuals in virtual reality crisper, and more importantly, natural. So far, there is a significant discrepancy in consumer-end virtual reality, where the visuals look like they are being rendered by a low resolution display, which makes experiences such as gaming and long duration video streaming not the most alluring. With the Vive Cosmos, HTC hopes perceptions would begin to change.
The new headset also comes with a new user interface, the Vive Reality System, which claims to make interaction with apps and objects seamless. Other features include Viveport Infinity membership for one year, which provides access to premium games and video streams.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atlee's Bigil Starring Vijay, Nayanthara Leaked Online by Tamil Rockers: Report
- Virat Kohli Strikes Perfect Pose with Anushka Sharma in Throwback Holiday Picture
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now
- Marvel-ous: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Transforms Into a Marvel Superhero
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home