HTC Vive Cosmos is in India, Claiming to Finally Make VR Look Natural

The HTC Vive Cosmos is in India, and if you're interested in virtual reality, the Vive Cosmos is now available for purchasing through the HTC online store or Amazon, at Rs 89,990. The PC-based virtual reality headset still does not address the bulky form factor of needing to be tethered to a PC, but does attempt to address one significant issue, that of making virtual reality visuals look more natural, and not as if being viewed through a wire mesh.

The wire mesh issue is more commonly known as the screen door effect, which is caused due to the proximity of the VR headset's displays with the human eye. Because of the proximity, the human eye could typically perceive a visible pixel gap in the headset displays, which would otherwise be invisible when screens are viewed from a distance. The Vive Cosmos, on this note, features 3.4-inch displays for each eye, with effective resolution of 1,440 x 1,700 pixels for each eye, and 2,880 x 1,700 pixels combined. Each of the displays produce screen pixel density of 626ppi, which is significantly richer than the standard display.

It is this that HTC hopes will make visuals in virtual reality crisper, and more importantly, natural. So far, there is a significant discrepancy in consumer-end virtual reality, where the visuals look like they are being rendered by a low resolution display, which makes experiences such as gaming and long duration video streaming not the most alluring. With the Vive Cosmos, HTC hopes perceptions would begin to change.

The new headset also comes with a new user interface, the Vive Reality System, which claims to make interaction with apps and objects seamless. Other features include Viveport Infinity membership for one year, which provides access to premium games and video streams.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.