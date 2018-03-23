English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25
HTC Vive Focus VR to Come to International Market as Oculus Go Rival
The announcement follows rumours of an upcoming launch for the Oculus Go.
HTC Vive Focus VR headsets. (Image: HTC)
The new virtual reality headset from Taiwanese manufacturer HTC, previously only available in China, will progressively roll out worldwide, offering an alternative to Facebook's Oculus Go, which could be on the market from May 2018 (in the USA, at least).
HTC has announced plans to bring its Vive Focus VR headset to international markets during 2018, although the firm has given no further information about its release, whether in Europe or the USA.
Presented at the end of 2017, this fully standalone wireless headset doesn't need to be hooked up to a computer or a smartphone to function. It is, above all, the first headset on the market to offer inside-out six-degree-of-freedom (6DoF) tracking, and doesn't require any external sensors for positional tracking. In terms of specs, it has a 2880x1600-pixel AMOLED screen with a 110-degree field of view, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. In China, it sells for 3,999 to 4,299 Yuan (approx. $630-$680).
The announcement follows rumours of an upcoming launch for the Oculus Go, a low-cost virtual-reality headset (priced around $200), possibly coming in May 2018. Sales of VR headsets are expected to take off this year. Predictions from research firm IDC foresee an increase of almost 50% in the number of units sold worldwide, growing to over 12 million by the end of the year. The 2018 sales boost will notably be buoyed by an increasingly broad offer of relatively affordable products, such as the HTC Vive Focus and the Oculus Go, as well as new products from Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo, developed in partnership with Microsoft and compatible with the Windows Mixed Reality platform.
HTC has also announced that its new high-end Vive Pro VR headset will be available from April 2018 priced $799.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
