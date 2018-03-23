English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
17 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
1000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
»
1-min read

HTC Vive Focus VR to Come to International Market as Oculus Go Rival

The announcement follows rumours of an upcoming launch for the Oculus Go.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 23, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HTC Vive Focus VR to Come to International Market as Oculus Go Rival
HTC Vive Focus VR headsets. (Image: HTC)
The new virtual reality headset from Taiwanese manufacturer HTC, previously only available in China, will progressively roll out worldwide, offering an alternative to Facebook's Oculus Go, which could be on the market from May 2018 (in the USA, at least).

HTC has announced plans to bring its Vive Focus VR headset to international markets during 2018, although the firm has given no further information about its release, whether in Europe or the USA.

Presented at the end of 2017, this fully standalone wireless headset doesn't need to be hooked up to a computer or a smartphone to function. It is, above all, the first headset on the market to offer inside-out six-degree-of-freedom (6DoF) tracking, and doesn't require any external sensors for positional tracking. In terms of specs, it has a 2880x1600-pixel AMOLED screen with a 110-degree field of view, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. In China, it sells for 3,999 to 4,299 Yuan (approx. $630-$680).

Also read: Vivo V9 Becomes The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Launch in India For Rs 22,990

The announcement follows rumours of an upcoming launch for the Oculus Go, a low-cost virtual-reality headset (priced around $200), possibly coming in May 2018. Sales of VR headsets are expected to take off this year. Predictions from research firm IDC foresee an increase of almost 50% in the number of units sold worldwide, growing to over 12 million by the end of the year. The 2018 sales boost will notably be buoyed by an increasingly broad offer of relatively affordable products, such as the HTC Vive Focus and the Oculus Go, as well as new products from Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo, developed in partnership with Microsoft and compatible with the Windows Mixed Reality platform.

HTC has also announced that its new high-end Vive Pro VR headset will be available from April 2018 priced $799.

Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You