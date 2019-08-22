HTC Wildfire X Going on Sale Today: Price, Features, Offers and More

The newly launched HTC Wildfire X will be going on sale today. This will be the first sale of the handset which is also a comeback for the brand in the India smartphone market. The smartphone will be available starting 12PM via Flipkart, while the highlights of the Wildfire X include a triple rear camera, 6-months accidental damage protection, and a 'Mybuddy' safety feature.

The new Wildfire X features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch and am 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The triple rear cameras include a 12-megapixel primary sensor with 1.25-micron pixel size, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor. The rear camera is also said to support 8x hybrid zoom. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with a wide-angle 86-degree lens.

The 3GB RAM variant gets 32GB storage while the 4GB RAM version is paired with 128GB of onboard storage, both offering expansion via microSD card of up to 256GB. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features the Mybuddy personal security tool. This allows users to pull out the device from the shell to trigger a loud alarm, send live location information to friends and family, and record and transmit audio/video of surroundings in real-time. On the battery front, you get a 3,300mAh battery that works with an AI technology and supports 10W charging.

Pricing starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. The pricing is after a limited period discount of Rs. 1000.

Vodafone and Idea customers can get coupons worth Rs. 3,750 with an additional 500MB data per day for 18 months. A total of 50 coupons worth Rs. 75 each will be provided when users recharge with Rs. 255 through the MyVodafone or MyIdea app.

