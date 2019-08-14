HTC Wildfire X Launched in India With Triple Camera, Octa-Core SoC: Price, Features and More

HTC is back in India. After suspending operations in India, the Taiwan based smartphone maker is making comeback with the launch of a budget smartphone, the Wildfire X. This is the first handset ever since the company launched the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ back in June 2018. Key highlights of the Wildfire X include triple rear cameras, a waterdrop-style display notch, up to 4GB of RAM as well as a six-month no-questions-asked accidental and liquid damage protection service with a complimentary pick and drop facility.

The new Wildfire X features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch and am 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The triple rear cameras include a 12-megapixel primary sensor with 1.25-micron pixel size, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor. The rear camera is also said to support 8x hybrid zoom. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with a wide-angle 86-degree lens.

The 3GB RAM variant gets 32GB storage while the 4GB RAM version is paired with 128GB of onboard storage, both offering expansion via microSD card of up to 256GB. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features the Mybuddy personal security tool. This allows users to pull out the device from the shell to trigger a loud alarm, send live location information to friends and family, and record and transmit audio/video of surroundings in real-time. On the battery front, you get a 3,300mAh battery that works with an AI technology and supports 10W charging.

The handset has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced Rs 12,999. The pricing is for a limited period and is expected to increase at a later stage. The handset comes in a Sapphire Blue colour finish and will be going on sale via Flipkart starting August 22. Launch offers include coupons worth Rs 3,750 for Vodafone and Idea customers with additional 500MB data per day for 18 months.

