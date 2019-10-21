HTC's New Smartphone Can Function As a Full Bitcoin Node
The new HTC Exodus 1s can run as a Full Bitcoin Node and will be able to validate and enable Bitcoin transactions without third-party involvement.
HTC Exodus 1s (Source: Endgadget)
Taiwanese tech giant HTC has detailed its new and more affordable Exodus 1s blockchain smartphone that can function as a full node, thus enabling users to support the bitcoin network. According to a report, this basically means that the smartphone is able to validate and enable Bitcoin transactions without the involvement of a third-party. Furthermore, the phone allows one to trade, lend and borrow cryptocurrency.
However, HTC has recommended that the feature be used only when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and plugged into its charging socket. One needs to follow this drill as the full node needs computing power when put in use. The tech giant is planning to introduce full node support to the original Exodus 1 as well. Interestingly, an Exodus 1s blockchain smartphone user can store the entire Bitcoin ledger on the device. In order to do this, the user will need a microSD card with at least 400GB of storage, which is not sold with the set. At present, the ledger requires 260GB storage on the device. Every year, the ledger takes up 60GB storage.
The Exodus 1s also supports HTC's Zion wallet, enabling it to store and send various cryptocurrencies. These include Stellar, ERC-20, ERC-721, Litecoin, Ether and the Bitcoin. Notably, the Exodus 1s will sport a Snapdragon 435 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and a 5.7-inch screen with 18:0 HD+ display. The phone will come with 64GB storage capacity and an SD card slot. The Exodus1s offers a single 13-megapixel Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) camera on the back as well as the front but without autofocus. It also has two SIM card slots with 4G plus and 3G dual standby as well as a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone will sport the two-year-old Android Oreo 8.1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a Wheelchair Taxi Service is Helping Specially-Abled Voters in Mumbai Reach Poll Booths
- Water Baby Kim Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring on Instagram, See Here
- Farah Khan Hosts 'Met Gala of Lokhandwala', Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar Attend
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This
- OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When