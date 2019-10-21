HTC's New Smartphone Can Function As a Full Bitcoin Node

Taiwanese tech giant HTC has detailed its new and more affordable Exodus 1s blockchain smartphone that can function as a full node, thus enabling users to support the bitcoin network. According to a report, this basically means that the smartphone is able to validate and enable Bitcoin transactions without the involvement of a third-party. Furthermore, the phone allows one to trade, lend and borrow cryptocurrency.

However, HTC has recommended that the feature be used only when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and plugged into its charging socket. One needs to follow this drill as the full node needs computing power when put in use. The tech giant is planning to introduce full node support to the original Exodus 1 as well. Interestingly, an Exodus 1s blockchain smartphone user can store the entire Bitcoin ledger on the device. In order to do this, the user will need a microSD card with at least 400GB of storage, which is not sold with the set. At present, the ledger requires 260GB storage on the device. Every year, the ledger takes up 60GB storage.

The Exodus 1s also supports HTC's Zion wallet, enabling it to store and send various cryptocurrencies. These include Stellar, ERC-20, ERC-721, Litecoin, Ether and the Bitcoin. Notably, the Exodus 1s will sport a Snapdragon 435 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and a 5.7-inch screen with 18:0 HD+ display. The phone will come with 64GB storage capacity and an SD card slot. The Exodus1s offers a single 13-megapixel Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) camera on the back as well as the front but without autofocus. It also has two SIM card slots with 4G plus and 3G dual standby as well as a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone will sport the two-year-old Android Oreo 8.1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.