Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Launched in India, an Affordable and Reliable Smartwatch at Rs 6,999

For its price the Amazfit Verge Lite offers quite a bunch of features as well as an AMOLED display and a claimed battery life of 20 days.

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:28 PM IST

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Launched in India, an Affordable and Reliable Smartwatch at Rs 6,999
For its price the Amazfit Verge Lite offers quite a bunch of features as well as an AMOLED display and a claimed battery life of 20 days.
Huami has launched a new product for India called the Amazfit Verge Lite. As the name suggests it is a lighter version of the Amazfit Verge and is priced at Rs 6,999. This makes it one of the most affordable smartwatches on the market. A fitness-focused wearable, the Verge Lite will be available for purchase starting today via Flipkart. For those who don't know Huami is one of the ecosystem brands of the Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi. Huami has been offering a portfolio of wearable devices offering great design and fitness features along with affordable pricing

The new Amazfit Verge Lite comes with a claimed battery life of 20 days and features a bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display which is protected with an anti-fingerprint reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass. At its price, the company is also offering GPS + GLONASS dual positioning, multi-sport tracking, 24 hours heart rate monitor, music control, app notifications, alarms, event reminders, and customisable watch faces. The Verge Lite also has a sleeping tracker which lets users continuously informed about their daily regime. The smartwatch also comes with a new coating process developed by Huami to make the wristband soft, dry, dirt-resistant and comfortable to wear.

Commenting on the launch Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said, “We received an overwhelming response following the launch of Verge last year. This year, we are excited to announce the launch of Verge Lite an advanced variant to Verge in India on Flipkart.com. This smartwatch comes with some interesting advanced functionalities making it a must-have for fitness enthusiasts at an affordable price bracket. We are looking forward to receiving a positive response from the Indian market.”

