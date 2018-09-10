English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Huami Launches The Amazfit Cor And Pace Smartwatches in India

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Sunday launched two smartwatches "Amazfit Pace" and "Amazfit Cor" for fitness enthusiasts in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, "Amazfit Pace" is equipped with a 2.4 GB on-board media storage, heart rate sensor and monitoring, built-in GPS, distance, time, pace and calorie-tracking features.

Water-resistant "Amazfit Cor" is available for Rs 3,999 and comes with activity, exercise and sleep tracker, heart-rate monitor, weather forecast, alarms, timer and stopwatch. "Amazfit Pace" and "Amazfit Cor" are available on Amazon India.

"We are very excited to bring 'Amazfit Pace and Cor' in the country and we are hopeful on receiving a positive response from the Indian market," C.P. Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations, said in a statement.

PR Innovations Pvt Ltd is the distribution partner of Huami products in India. Both the smartwatches come with a 1.23-inch in-plane switching (IPS) LCD colour touch display and compatibility with iOS and Android devices.

Huami announced its debut in the Indian markets in July with the launch of two smartwatches -- "Amazfit Bip" and "Amazfit Stratos".
