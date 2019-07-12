Huawei all set to Announce EMUI 10 at its Annual Developer Conference on 9 August

Huawei is set to unveil the latest iteration of its Android skin – EMUI 10 – at its annual developer conference in Dongguan, China on 9 August. The company has shared the schedule for its conference and one of the events is a talk titled “Linking the future of the world – Huawei EMUI 10.0 released.”

The two-day forum, which is organized to showcase the latest advancements in Huawei’s software department, is expected to gather an estimated 5,000 developers from around the world.

Wang Chenglu, President of Huawei Consumer Business Software, will be leading the EMUI keynote which will take place at the Dongfeng Nissan Cultural and Sports Centre.

For those unaware, Huawei’s EMUI software is based on Android Q. Huawei releases its own OS version based on Google’s latest Android version every year. EMUI shares most of the features of the latest Android version, but with a few additions.

According to media reports, EMUI 10 may see an overhauled multitasking function to offer a faster and more fluid experience. The camera app will also be redesigned with more functionality. The new GPU Turbo 4.0 will keep games running snappy and the second gen ARK Compiler will be charged with keeping the devices running smoothly over long periods of time.

EMUI 10 is expected to ship on Huawei’s next-generation Mate handset, and the company has already confirmed that 17 of its existing phones will get the upgrade.