Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Huawei has confirmed that its most popular smartphones, including the P30 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro will get the next big Android update—known as Android Q at the moment, sometime later this year. This should help calm down fears about whether Huawei’s popular phones will get the next line of Android operating system updates or not, after the US Government banned Huawei from doing business with American companies, over fears about data security and surveillance. Huawei UK, in a tweet, confirms that “all Huawei phones and tablets will continue to receive security patches and Android updates.”
The owners of the Huawei P30 Pro, the Huawei P30, the Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 X (5G) will probably be delighted to hear about this confirmation. In fact, the developer program for Android Q is already running on the Mate 20 Pro devices. "Our most popular current devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. In fact, we have already launched a beta developer programme for Android Q which is running right now on our Mate 20 Pro device," Huawei says.
Last month, Google had suspended all business ties with the Chinese smartphone maker, after the US Government added Huawei and its subsidiaries to a trade blacklist, which prevented US companies from continuing to do business with them. This in a way meant that Huawei will have limited and restricted access to Android updates. However, at the moment, the ban has been temporarily lifted, till the middle of August.
