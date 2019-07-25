Huawei Announces Strategic Partnership with Micromax to Expand Retail Business in India

The second-largest smartphone brand in the world, Huwaei has announced its expansion plans for the second-biggest smartphone market. In an interesting development, Huawei has announced that it is partnering with India-based consumer electronics company Micromax. The Chinese smartphone and telecommunications equipment maker says that Micromax will "devise fitting strategies that will help the brand gain a stronger foothold in the Indian consumer electronics market." In simpler words, Huawei will be making use of Micromax's expertise to expand its retail business in India.

Huawei is planning a phased process to increase its presence across the country starting from cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Kolkata and Jaipur will be targeted amongst others. Currently, Huawei primarily sells through retail partners, to reach out to its existing and potential customers across the country.

A source familiar with the deal said, “Micromax is going to an exclusive billing partner for Huawei in India for all the channels. It will include organized, open market and Online channels.” The partnership has come to light ahead of Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) launch in India. The Huawei Y9 Prime is Huawei’s first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera to be launched in India. It also comes after Huawei faced a major crisis in the US where President Donald Trump banned the company from selling or buying technology from the country. Huawei has also been struggling in the 5G space as a number of countries have decided not to use equipment made by the Chinese tech giant.