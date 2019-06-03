English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Ban in The US Means Apple and Samsung Stand to Gain The Most, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Sales are predicted to fall by an average of 8-10 million units.
Sales are predicted to fall by an average of 8-10 million units.
Huawei’s rivals Samsung and Apple stand to benefit the most as the Chinese company appears set to lose the title of being the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer due to its US ban. Huawei's shipments could drop to just 180 million units, Phone Arena quoted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as saying. Huawei’s predicted smartphone shipments of around 270 million units by the end of 2019 have suffered a setback following Google and many other companies cutting ties with the Chinese telecom giant.
A “critical issues and scenario analysis” based on discussions with investors over the past couple of weeks shows that this number could now be significantly lower, according to Phone Arena. “If Huawei somehow manages to launch its Android replacement by July, the best-case scenario would see the company’s shipments for 2019 totaling between 240 and 250 million units. Unfortunately, Huawei recently confirmed that its in-house operating system won’t be ready for launch on a global scale until the beginning of 2020, meaning this outcome is extremely unlikely,” the website reports.
Sales are predicted to fall by an average of 8-10 million units and if Huawei doesn’t “fast track its operating system, by the end of 2019 the company’s shipments could sit between just 180 and 200 million units, something that could potentially place it behind Apple in the rankings once again.
A “critical issues and scenario analysis” based on discussions with investors over the past couple of weeks shows that this number could now be significantly lower, according to Phone Arena. “If Huawei somehow manages to launch its Android replacement by July, the best-case scenario would see the company’s shipments for 2019 totaling between 240 and 250 million units. Unfortunately, Huawei recently confirmed that its in-house operating system won’t be ready for launch on a global scale until the beginning of 2020, meaning this outcome is extremely unlikely,” the website reports.
Sales are predicted to fall by an average of 8-10 million units and if Huawei doesn’t “fast track its operating system, by the end of 2019 the company’s shipments could sit between just 180 and 200 million units, something that could potentially place it behind Apple in the rankings once again.
