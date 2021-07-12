Huawei’s latest fitness band Huawei Band 6 that takes inspiration from regular smartwatches is now available to purchase in India via Amazon, the Huawei site, and partner channels. Unlike most fitness bands that feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, the new Huawei Band 6 carries a relatively larger 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Chinese tech company claims the device is “enhanced" in terms of health and fitness monitoring, design and battery life to provide a smartwatch-like experience at the friendlier price point of a smart band. The smart-wearable debuted globally in April with a blood oxygen monitor (SpO2), a selling point for wearables amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-specific variant also comes with this feature. The Huawei Band 6 comes in four colour options of Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green at Rs 4,490. As a part of the limited sale offer, customers will get a Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs 1,990 for free.

In terms of design, the Huawei Band 6 looks significantly different from its predecessor Huawei Band 5, with its big screen. The company claims that the latest-gen band’s display size area is 148 percent larger than the previous version. Its 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen has 194×368 pixel resolution and 282 ppi for “vivid content." Users can swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen. As mentioned, the Huawei Band 6 supports SpO2 monitoring and is capable of notifying users when the blood oxygen level is low - helping them to take swift action. It further supports real-time heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. The smart band will alert the user if the resting heart rate is too high or too low. Even with continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring, the Huawei Band 6 is touted to deliver 14-days battery backup per charge. The device supports fast charging via a magnetic charger, and the company claims that a quick five-minute charge can last for two days with typical use.

