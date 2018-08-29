English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huawei Beats Apple to Second Spot; Samsung Still Top Global Smartphone Vendor: Report
Xiaomi is ranked fourth on this list of top global smartphone vendors.
(image: Reuters)
A recent Gartner report indicates that in the second quarter of 2018, Huawei surpassed Apple to secure the No. 2 worldwide smartphone vendor position for the first time ever. According to Gartner, Inc. the overall sales of smartphones to end users grew 2 percent in the second quarter of 2018 to reach 374 million units.
While Samsung maintained the No. 1 global smartphone vendor spot, declining 12.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018, Apple’s performance was flat in the second quarter of 2018 with 0.9 percent growth.
Xiaomi’s focus on expanding its portfolio and adopting a unified retail model by integrating offline and online retail is driving growth in a slowing global smartphone market. This helped Xiaomi secure the No. 4 spot in the global smartphone market in the second quarter of 2018.
In the smartphone operating system (OS) market, Google’s Android further extended its lead over Apple’s iOS in the second quarter of 2018, securing 88 percent market share to 11.9 percent share for iOS.
You can have a look at the market share of the global smartphone vendors here:
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
