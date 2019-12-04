Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Huawei Begins EMUI 10 Beta Program for the Mate X

The Huawei Mate X is only selling in China and will soon get a new EMUI 10 beta update.

Trending Desk

December 4, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Five Must-Have Smartphones From MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G And More
Huawei has begun recruitment for EMUI 10 beta program on the foldable Mate X smartphone. The device is currently running on EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie. According to a report, the new EMUI 10 update will bring a host of new features to the Huawei Mate X including a refreshed user interface, a new dark mode, snappier performance, multi-screen collaboration, and Huawei’s HiCar among other features.

The Mate X is currently only available in China and is sold at a price of 16,999 Yuan (approx Rs 1,72,658). Despite being an expensive smartphone, the Mate X was sold-out in all the three rounds of sales the moment it was released. It is Huawei's first foldable smartphone and sports a big 8-inch display that folds into two screens measuring 6.6 inches and 6.4 inches. Not just this, Huwaei Mate X is 5G compatible and has 512GB internal storage.

The Mate X also houses the Leica cameras and a 4500mAH battery with support for 55W SuperCharge tech which can charge the battery to 85 percent in barely half hour. Since the EMUI 10 update for the foldable Huawei Mate X is in beta stage, it will not be stable and users of the device are advised not to install it on their handsets.

