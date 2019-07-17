Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Huawei Brings EROFS File System and GPU Turbo 3.0 to P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i and Huawei Y9

EROFS features an improved compression mode that focuses on performance and speed. The feature increases the random read performance by an average of 20-percent along with an increase in app start-up speed by 10-percent.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Huawei Brings EROFS File System and GPU Turbo 3.0 to P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i and Huawei Y9
EROFS features an improved compression mode that focuses on performance and speed. The feature increases the random read performance by an average of 20-percent along with an increase in app start-up speed by 10-percent.
Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has announced the rollout of its next major update. The smartphone company, along with its sub-brand Honor, will push its new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) to the P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i and Huawei Y9, among other smartphones by the end of this month. While changing the file system can make a phone faster, it should not be confused with upgrading the storage itself.

EROFS features an improved compression mode that focuses on performance and speed. The feature increases the random read performance by an average of 20-percent along with an increase in app start-up speed by 10-percent. This file system also promises to improve data reading performance in low-memory conditions, as well as improve the security of system files. Apart from the firmware updates, Huawei has also decided to bring its GPU Turbo 3.0 feature to the P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i and Huawei Y9 among others. GPU Turbo 3.0 reduces SoC power consumption by 10-percent and optimizes the performance of the system for gaming, ensuring a smoother experience with fewer frame drops.

Huawei has also revealed the full list of games that currently benefit from the optimizations of GPU Turbo 3.0, including Fortnite, Knives Out, Battle Bay, Crazy Taxi, Real Racing 3, Into the Dead 2, NBA 2K19, Dragon Nest M, and Rules of Survival, among others.

In addition, Huawei is also updating its Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro (the Porsche Design too), with the new file system, EROFS, and GPU Turbo 3.0. Joining them in the update are other 2017 Huawei models, including the Huawei nova 2s as well as the Honor 9 and Honor 8 Pro.

