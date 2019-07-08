Huawei's long-drawn tussle with USA and American tech giants may have eased, but it is far from over. After the US government imposed an interim ban on Huawei and restricted its trade with American firms, the company took to building its own operating system. Dubbed Hongmeng OS, Huawei's claims have put up a brave face against commercial landslide, raising hopes of revival among investors. Now, CEO Ren Zhengfei has thrown further caution in the air by claiming in an interview that his company's proprietary Hongmeng OS is "very likely" faster than Android and even macOS.

Hongmeng is believed to have been built keeping modularity from the onset, with reports and speculations guessing that the new OS will be nearly 60 percent faster than Android, and can actually be used in all forms of devices, such as phones, tablets, laptops and even embedded systems such as IoT-enabled home appliances and connected ecosystems such as smart cars. One of the requisites for such an operating system would be real-life operating speed, and given that Android is based on a dated kernel, it would not really be a major surprise if Hongmeng ends up being faster than Android.

However, speed is somewhat of a secondary factor that device buyers look for, with the foremost in today's world being apps -- something that Google's Android and Apple's iOS are unrivalled at. Proprietary systems such as the grand old Symbian, Microsoft's Windows Phone and Samsung's Bada and Tizen have long tried to rival Google and Apple, but failed owing to the lack of apps on their ecosystem. Zhengfei took this point up during his interview to acknowledge that competing with his big tech rivals would be very difficult, but retained an optimistic outlook by stating that Huawei is already conversing with developers to extend app support on Hongmeng.

With the Chinese giant back in Google's Android fray, it remains to be seen to what extent does Huawei use Hongmeng in the long run. Having its own ecosystem is always beneficial, but whether that can be sustainable remains to be seen.