Huawei Colourful Sale: Offers on Huawei Mate20 Pro, Huawei Y9 And More on Amazon India

Huawei Consumer Business Group today announced offers on it's premium and mid-range smartphones and the recently launched smartwatch. Consumers can avail discounts, and no cost EMI options on a range of products, through its e-tail partner Amazon.in from 18th to 22nd March. Buyers can avail several offers including discounts and no cost EMU on Huawei’s bestselling smartphones including HUAWEI Mate20 Pro and HUAWEI Y9 2019.HUAWEI WATCH GT would be available on Amazon.in Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition. The device is also available with a No-cost EMI of 9 months. Early bird customers would get Huawei Sport BT AM61 Earphones worth Rs 2999 free along with the HUAWEI WATCH GT.During the sale, the Huawei Mate20 Pro will be available at Rs 64,990 along with Huawei’s latest 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3,999.The entry-level flagship smartphone Huawei Y9 will come with free ‘Boat ROCKERZ 255 SPORTS Bluetooth hands-free’ worth Rs 2,990. Listed under the ‘Amazon Choice’, the company is also offering Instant Discount on Axis bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions. The device would be available at a no cost EMI option for 6 months. One can also avail exchange offer of upto Rs 11,450.00 off.