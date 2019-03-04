Huawei Confirms Watch GT is Coming to India, But Not When And How Much it Will Cost; Yet But We Are Excited

Huawei has confirmed that it will soon be adding the Watch GT smartwatch to its wearables line-up in India. The Watch GT was first made available in some countries in October, and it truly has been a long wait for users in India to get their hands on this. At this moment, Huawei hasn't confirmed the date when the Watch GT will be available in India, or its price tag. The Watch GT currently retails in the US for $229.99 (around Rs 16,000).The Huawei Watch GT has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is just 10.6mm thick. Huawei claims that the Watch GT has 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge, with Heartrate monitoring on and exercise logging for 90 minutes per week. In fact, if you switch off the heart rate and use this for mirroring notifications from your smartphone, the Watch GT's battery is claimed to last as long as 30 days on a single charge. This runs the TruSeen 3.0 heartrate monitoring technology, which has algorithms that learn a user's specific habits over time.The Huawei Watch GT takes advantage of a joint-study with Harvard Medical School CDB Centre and Huawei, to introduce a sleep monitor programme called TruSleep 2.0 which identifies common sleep related issues. Huawei suggests that the Watch GT then provides more than 200 potential suggestions to help you sleep better.The Watch GT will compete with the Apple Watch as well as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch.