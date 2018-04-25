English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Could be First in Line to Launch a Foldable Smartphone
Huawei -- the world's third-largest smartphone vendor (153 million handsets shipped in 2017) -- hit headlines in March 2018 with its freshly launched P20 Pro, the first smartphone to feature a triple camera.
Huawei Could be First in Line to Out a Foldable Smartphone (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
While Samsung seemed to be leading the game, Chinese manufacturer Huawei could now pip everyone to the post by releasing the first foldable smartphone before the end of 2018, according to ETnews. The South Korean website evokes a smartphone with a display that can fold inwards on itself. However, in reality, no information has yet transpired about this mysterious handset, which is, nevertheless, likely to debut in Huawei's home market. In order to beat Samsung at its own game, Huawei has reportedly sourced bendy OLED screens from rival South Korean tech firm, LG.
Huawei -- the world's third-largest smartphone vendor (153 million handsets shipped in 2017) -- hit headlines in March 2018 with its freshly launched P20 Pro, the first smartphone to feature a triple camera, with a 40-Megapixel sensor for color, a 20-Megapixel sensor for black and white and an 8-Megapixel sensor for the 3x optical zoom.
Until now, Samsung has been blazing the trail for foldable smartphones, showcasing various forms of folding and flexing display prototypes since 2011. Moreover, the firm is rumoured to have discreetly presented several prototype handsets with foldable screens to a privileged few at CES 2018 in January. Production and sale, under the name Galaxy X, could be on the cards for late 2018 or early 2019.
By using foldable screens, smartphone-makers notably hope to double display size for consumers while maintaining pocket-sized form factors.
Watch out for various potential models -- whether experimental prototypes or finished models -- from Huawei, Samsung and more at the Las Vegas consumer technology show, CES, in January 2019.
