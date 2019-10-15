Huawei Deploys India's First AI Based Pre-5G Tech on Vodafone Idea Network
Huawei says that the Artificial Intelligence-based massive MIMO network will enhance the user experience by three-fold within the same set of the spectrum.
Image for representation.
Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei said on October 14 that it has deployed India's first artificial intelligence (AI) based pre-5G technology on Vodafone Idea network. The telecom gear maker claimed that the deployment of AI-based massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) network will enhance the user experience by three-fold within the same set of the spectrum. "We are consistently deploying futuristic, next-generation technologies to enhance the capacity and efficiency of our network. Adding AI capabilities to India's largest deployment of massive MIMO for enhancing user experience is a further testament of our commitment towards creating a future-proof network for the digital era," Vodafone Idea Ltd Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said in a statement.
Massive MIMO leverages 5G technologies in a 4G network, he added. "We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea Limited in making them ready for the 5G-led future. The deployed solution will enable Vodafone Idea to enhance their pre-5G massive MIMO network," Huawei India CEO Jay Chen said. At present, Vodafone Idea network has India's largest and world's third-largest massive MIMO deployment, the statement said.
