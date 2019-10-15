Huawei Deploys India's First AI Based Pre-5G Tech on Vodafone Idea Network

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei said on October 14 that it has deployed India's first artificial intelligence (AI) based pre-5G technology on Vodafone Idea network. The telecom gear maker claimed that the deployment of AI-based massive MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) network will enhance the user experience by three-fold within the same set of the spectrum. "We are consistently deploying futuristic, next-generation technologies to enhance the capacity and efficiency of our network. Adding AI capabilities to India's largest deployment of massive MIMO for enhancing user experience is a further testament of our commitment towards creating a future-proof network for the digital era," Vodafone Idea Ltd Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said in a statement.

Massive MIMO leverages 5G technologies in a 4G network, he added. "We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea Limited in making them ready for the 5G-led future. The deployed solution will enable Vodafone Idea to enhance their pre-5G massive MIMO network," Huawei India CEO Jay Chen said. At present, Vodafone Idea network has India's largest and world's third-largest massive MIMO deployment, the statement said.

