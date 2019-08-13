Huawei EMUI 10 Goes Official: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Huawei has announced an update to its Android user interface, EMUI. The all-new EMUI 10 is based on Android Q which means that the update is still in the works. Having said that, the company has confirmed that update will arrive on new and some older Huawei devices. Notably, the new update gives a glimpse of some of the features that haven’t yet arrived on the Android Q beta for the Google Pixel range.

Considering the fact that Google will be releasing Android Q by early October, we can expect EMUI 10 to roll out only after that period. The new update could make its debut on the upcoming Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro handsets. The Huawei P30 series should be the first to receive Android Q in the form of beta on September 8, and it should include the new EMUI 10 UI on top.

Device List

Here is a list of all the phones that will be getting the new EMUI 10 update:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei P smart 2019

Huawei P smart+ 2019

Huawei P smart Z

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Honor 8X

Honor 10

Honor 20

Honor 20i/20 Lite

Honor 20 Pro

EMUI 10 Features

The new EMUI 10 comes with a bunch of new features. The interface seems to be more refined with changes in design elements as well as a new font. There is also a dark mode which should work best with OLED display equipped phones. Of course while dark mode is a part of Android Q, Huawei claims that the new EMUI update will make any app dark even if has not been updated by the developer. While this does sound great, there will be certain apps that might not look good with the forced dark mode.

The Settings app will also see changes with the most commonly used settings placed at the top of the list while other settings will be grouped together. The Quick Settings panel has also been improved and should be easier to use with one hand. Then there are changes to the camera app now having a new design and the ability to swipe up on the home screen to get to the app drawer. Swiping up on an app will now take you to the homescreen. EMUI 10 has also been optimised to work with Windows 10 as it will now enable users to cast their phone's user interface right onto their PC. Other features include improved animations, Digital Wellbeing, and an updated gallery app.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.