Huawei EMUI 9.0 Coming With India-Specific Features
The upcoming EMUI 9.0 on several Huawei devices will feature key contributions from the company's India R&D team, Huawei Consumer Business Group said in a statement.
Huawei EMUI 9.0 Coming With India-Specific Features (Image: Reuters)
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Thursday announced to bring its latest EMUI 9.0 user interface for Android to India that comes with localised capabilities and rich features. The upcoming EMUI 9.0 on several Huawei devices will feature key contributions from the company's India R&D team, Huawei Consumer Business Group said in a statement. The India-specific features will include language support (now increased to 28 languages) and design of local calendar.
After consumers' feedback, the R&D team has also enabled deeper integration for the PayTM app in the upcoming operating system in India. "The enhanced user experience and high-speed performance of EMUI 9.0 come together and enable an unmatched operating system for Huawei phones that is intuitive and simple," said Brody Ji, Senior Product Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group.
Huawei EMUI, formerly known as Emotion UI, is the user interface that the Chinese smartphone maker uses on its devices and Honor series. "At Huawei, we see tremendous potential in the India market and are focused on fostering innovation here by bringing cutting-edge technologies to the country," Ji added. Huawei has promised 12.9 percent better performance in the latest version of EMUI with better app load times of at least 10 percent compared to the EMUI 8.
The company has introduced the "GPU Turbo 2.0" in EMUI 9.0 which is the second generation graphics processing acceleration technology. "GPU Turbo 2.0 can enhance touch controls in games and works in concert with the App Assistant feature to deliver a smooth mobile gaming experience," Huawei said. EMUI 9.0 also comes with a gesture-based navigation system.
