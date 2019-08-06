Huawei Expected to Launch Smartphone Running on Self-Developed HongMeng OS in Q4

Huawei is set to release its self-developed HongMeng operating system (OS), an alternative to Google’s Android, at its developer conference on August 9 in Dongguan in South China. According to a report by Global Times, Huawei is currently busy testing its smartphone running on HongMeng OS and may launch it in the market by the end of this year. The phone will target low-to-medium-end markets and will be priced at around 2,000 yuan ($288), added the report.

“The new Huawei phones with the HongMeng system will debut in the market in the fourth quarter, with up to several million units in stock. It is expected that the smartphone will show up along with the Huawei Mate 30 series,” a source told the Global Times. One of the key tests Huawei is running on HongMeng OS is its compatibility with Android applications, sources told Global Times, adding that the OS also has cryptographic functions that protect personal data better than the Android OS and prevent users’ privacy from being breached.

Notably, Huawei executives had earlier said that though HongMeng OS is primarily designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial use, but if Google insists on cutting off the supply of its OS to Huawei, the software may expand to the smartphone business. Also, Huawei had said that the first batch of devices to be equipped with HongMeng OS will be the Honor smart TV series, which will be put into market on 10 August.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.