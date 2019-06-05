Huawei Expects 100 Million Android 9.0 Pie Devices by the end of This Month

Huawei has been in the news for a while now thanks to the recent US trade ban. Major companies around the world have reportedly cut ties with the brand including Google, which offers the world’s biggest mobile operating system. Despite the ban, however, Huawei can still update its older smartphones to Android 9 Pie. According to a report, the company is making full use of this and is pushing out its EMUI 9.0 software update based on Android Pie to a variety of devices.

Huawei had started rolling out Android 9 Pie to its devices in late 2018 but the company has said that it now has over 80 million smartphones running EMUI 9.0. It is expecting this number to grow close to 100 million by the end of this month.

Huawei is now offering the new update for owners of the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Porsche Design, as well as the Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, and Mate 9 Porsche Design. Other devices include the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10, and P10 Pro and the new Mate 20 Lite. The company is also rolling out the update for it's budget Nova 3 line.

While things are somewhat stabilized, the company is not very sure about future updates. Google has already started rolling out Android Q beta updates while the final stable version is expected to arrive later in the year. Hopefully, the ban will be lifted soon enough.