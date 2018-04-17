English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Foresees 100 Billion Internet Connections Globally by 2025
As per Huawei, the intelligent world would reshape industries and give birth to new intelligent industries.
(Image: Reuters)
There will be nearly 40 billion personal smart devices and 100 billion Internet connections around the world by 2025, a new report by Chinese electronics giant Huawei forecast on Tuesday. The report titled "Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025" said that "by 2025, intelligent technology will be applied extensively in the transportation industry, with more than 60 million vehicles connected to 5G networks and 100 per cent of new vehicles connected to the Internet".
The report, released by William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Huawei, at the 2018 edition of global annual analyst summit here, predicted that industrial Internet would be the major source of those 100 billion connections. "The massive amounts of data generated by the ability for all things to sense will be extensively integrated with all industries," it added.
According to Huawei, the intelligent world would reshape industries and give birth to new intelligent industries. It would also enable industries to go beyond current growth trajectories and achieve leapfrog development while giving a massive boost to innovation. "With high-speed connections, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Cloud, the platforms will help industries achieve leapfrog development through intelligent analysis, decision-making and assistance," the report noted.
Also read: Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
It predicts that by adopting intelligence in cities, urban planners will be able to create new paths for sustainable development in security management, transportation planning and other domains, enabling city residents to enjoy the safety, convenience, and high living standards made possible by a digital life.
Last month, Huawei showcased DS7 -- the first car featuring "Huawei Connect Car Solution" -- at the Eco-Partner Conference in China. The "Huawei Connected Car Solution" is supported by Huawei's IoT platform, "OceanConnect". Huawei developed the car in collaboration with French automobile manufacturer's Group PSA.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
The report, released by William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Huawei, at the 2018 edition of global annual analyst summit here, predicted that industrial Internet would be the major source of those 100 billion connections. "The massive amounts of data generated by the ability for all things to sense will be extensively integrated with all industries," it added.
According to Huawei, the intelligent world would reshape industries and give birth to new intelligent industries. It would also enable industries to go beyond current growth trajectories and achieve leapfrog development while giving a massive boost to innovation. "With high-speed connections, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Cloud, the platforms will help industries achieve leapfrog development through intelligent analysis, decision-making and assistance," the report noted.
Also read: Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
It predicts that by adopting intelligence in cities, urban planners will be able to create new paths for sustainable development in security management, transportation planning and other domains, enabling city residents to enjoy the safety, convenience, and high living standards made possible by a digital life.
Last month, Huawei showcased DS7 -- the first car featuring "Huawei Connect Car Solution" -- at the Eco-Partner Conference in China. The "Huawei Connected Car Solution" is supported by Huawei's IoT platform, "OceanConnect". Huawei developed the car in collaboration with French automobile manufacturer's Group PSA.
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Outrage In Delhi Over Rape Of Minors
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- 2018 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Bookings Open in India
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23