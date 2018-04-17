Huawei Foresees 100 Billion Internet Connections Globally by 2025

There will be nearly 40 billion personal smart devices and 100 billion Internet connections around the world by 2025, a new report by Chinese electronics giant Huawei forecast on Tuesday. The report titled "Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025" said that "by 2025, intelligent technology will be applied extensively in the transportation industry, with more than 60 million vehicles connected to 5G networks and 100 per cent of new vehicles connected to the Internet".The report, released by William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer of Huawei, at the 2018 edition of global annual analyst summit here, predicted that industrial Internet would be the major source of those 100 billion connections. "The massive amounts of data generated by the ability for all things to sense will be extensively integrated with all industries," it added.According to Huawei, the intelligent world would reshape industries and give birth to new intelligent industries. It would also enable industries to go beyond current growth trajectories and achieve leapfrog development while giving a massive boost to innovation. "With high-speed connections, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Cloud, the platforms will help industries achieve leapfrog development through intelligent analysis, decision-making and assistance," the report noted.It predicts that by adopting intelligence in cities, urban planners will be able to create new paths for sustainable development in security management, transportation planning and other domains, enabling city residents to enjoy the safety, convenience, and high living standards made possible by a digital life.Last month, Huawei showcased DS7 -- the first car featuring "Huawei Connect Car Solution" -- at the Eco-Partner Conference in China. The "Huawei Connected Car Solution" is supported by Huawei's IoT platform, "OceanConnect". Huawei developed the car in collaboration with French automobile manufacturer's Group PSA.