English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Founder Says Will Not Share Data With China: Report
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's founder and chief executive pledged not to share any customer information with the Chinese government.
Huawei Founder Says Will Not Share Data With China: Report (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's founder and chief executive pledged not to share any customer information with the Chinese government and said the company had never done so, in an interview with CBS News that aired on Tuesday. Asked if it had shared data with China's government, Huawei's Ren Zhengfei said in a translated interview with the television news outlet: "For the past 30 years, we have never done that. And (for) the next 30 years to come, we will never do that."
Ren also said the company did not have a back door to share customer data with Beijing without his knowledge. "It is not possible," he told CBS, saying if there were such an opening the United States would have uncovered it already. On Monday, Ren said in a separate interview with the BBC that the technology company would not undertake any spying activities and that it could shift its business investments to other countries amid an ongoing U.S. pressure campaign.
The United States is calling on its allies not to use technology from Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecommunication equipment, amid concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations it has enabled state espionage. Huawei has repeatedly denied such claims.
Ren also said the company did not have a back door to share customer data with Beijing without his knowledge. "It is not possible," he told CBS, saying if there were such an opening the United States would have uncovered it already. On Monday, Ren said in a separate interview with the BBC that the technology company would not undertake any spying activities and that it could shift its business investments to other countries amid an ongoing U.S. pressure campaign.
The United States is calling on its allies not to use technology from Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecommunication equipment, amid concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations it has enabled state espionage. Huawei has repeatedly denied such claims.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: How Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Will Play Crucial Role into Infinity War Ending & New Film
- Apple Expected to Refresh iPad, MacBook Pro Line-up: Here Are The Details
- Watch Sachin Tendulkar Drive a BMW M2 on Buddh International Circuit [Video]
- Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85
- Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results