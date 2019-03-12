English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Has Sold 10 Million Units of The Mate 20 Series Worldwide
The Mate 20 series from Huawei has a total of four models, but only the Mate 20 Pro is available in India.
The Mate 20 series from Huawei has a total of four models, but only the Mate 20 Pro is available in India.
Huawei’s mobile business has been soaring and according to the company, its latest Mate 20 series has hit the 10 million mark worldwide. Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong recently made the announcement on Weibo, and also promised more breakthroughs in 2019 and that he looking forward to sharing “the joy brought by scientific and technological progress”.
Notably, the Mate 20 series was first available in November 2018 and includes a total of four products, the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, and the Mate 20 Lite. Considering the company managed to get to the milestone in just 5 months is commendable. This essentially means that the Mate 20 series is now at par with Huawei’s P20 range, which also surpassed 10 million shipments in 5 months.
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was also awarded the title of the “Best Smartphone” at the annual GLOMO awards during MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019. It is also the only model in the series that is available in the Indian market.
The company also announced folding smartphone at MWC this year called the Mate X. The device takes a jab at Samsung’s Galaxy Fold offering a more intuitive and thoughtful design, which could potentially become a pathway for upcoming devices. However, with a $2600 price tag, the Mate X folding smartphone isn’t made for the masses, not yet, atleast.
