Huawei Has Sold 200 Million Phones This Year, Though Google Apps Future Isn't Clear

Last week, Huawei had announced that it had seen a 26% year-on-year increase in shipment in the first three quarters of 2019 and exceeded revenue expectations.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Huawei Has Sold 200 Million Phones This Year, Though Google Apps Future Isn't Clear
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei announced that they have shipped 200 million smartphones in 2019 so far, over two months faster than it did in 2018, despite being placed on a US trade blacklist earlier this year. The sales jump can be attributed to solid performances by the company’s P30 lineup, which was announced in March, and the Mate 20 series that made its way to the market last year. The recently launched Mate 30 lineup, which was unveiled on 19 September, is available for sale in China but is yet to arrive globally.

Earlier this year, the US Commerce Department had placed Huawei on trade blacklist that prohibited all US companies from doing business with the Chinese smartphone maker. This restricted Google from providing Huawei with Android services that are integral to the functioning of its smartphones. The ban, however, didn’t impact existing Huawei devices and was only applicable on newer phones. The company is celebrating the 200 million sales milestone by releasing a Commemorative Edition of the Mate 30 Pro 5G. It'll feature 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage in two colour options of Forest Green and Orange “with vegan leather”. The limited edition device will be available to order in China from 1 November, though there was no announcement of an international launch.

Last week, Huawei had announced that it had seen a 26% year-on-year increase in shipment in the first three quarters of 2019 and exceeded its revenue expectations. Huawei is currently the second largest smartphone company globally in terms of shipments, ahead of Apple but behind Samsung.

