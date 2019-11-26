Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Huawei Joins Hands With French Startup Devialet for 'Sound X' Smart Speaker

As of now, the SoundX speakers will only be sold in China and are available for pre-orders starting at 285 US Dollars.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
Devialet and Huawei will team up to make the SoundX Smart Speakers (Image: Engadget)

Huawei has joined hands with French startup company Devialet to unveil a new speaker called Sound X. The smart speaker sports a 60-watt double subwoofer and 360-degree sound, and its speaker active matching or SAM eliminates distortion and push-push woofer vibration-cancelling system. The Sound X comes equipped with a series of Huawei services including voice assistant, HiLink smart home control and Huawei music support. Devialet has said that Sound X is its "first partnership in Asia" and that China is its second-largest sales region in the world, as stated in the report.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">&quot;By partnering with <a href="https://twitter.com/Huawei?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Huawei</a> to unleash the full potential of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuaweiSoundX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuaweiSoundX</a> we continue to bring our best-in-class audio technologies to an even wider audience globally.” - Franck Lebouchard, Devialet CEO<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Huawei?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Huawei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuaweiSoundX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuaweiSoundX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuaweiKeynote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuaweiKeynote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Devialet?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Devialet</a> <a href="https://t.co/fRxoEOSUzj">pic.twitter.com/fRxoEOSUzj</a></p>&mdash; DEVIALET (@DEVIALET) <a href="https://twitter.com/DEVIALET/status/1198941981768081409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The company has done similar alliances elsewhere. These include a surround sound TV speaker for Sky, the Altice Amplify smart speaker from Altice USA and Renault's crazy Symbioz self-driving car. It has also collaborated over an unusual set-top box with internet provider Free in France. The report mentioned that for now, Sound X will only be sold in China and is available on pre-order of around USD 285. According to another report in Pocket-lint, the two 3.5-inch woofers for the Sound X is joined by six 1.5-inches full-range speakers that support high-resolution audio. Devialet, on their part, are well known for the premium Phantom speakers.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
