Huawei Joins Hands With French Startup Devialet for 'Sound X' Smart Speaker

Huawei has joined hands with French startup company Devialet to unveil a new speaker called Sound X. The smart speaker sports a 60-watt double subwoofer and 360-degree sound, and its speaker active matching or SAM eliminates distortion and push-push woofer vibration-cancelling system. The Sound X comes equipped with a series of Huawei services including voice assistant, HiLink smart home control and Huawei music support. Devialet has said that Sound X is its "first partnership in Asia" and that China is its second-largest sales region in the world, as stated in the report.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"By partnering with <a href="https://twitter.com/Huawei?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Huawei</a> to unleash the full potential of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuaweiSoundX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuaweiSoundX</a> we continue to bring our best-in-class audio technologies to an even wider audience globally.” - Franck Lebouchard, Devialet CEO<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Huawei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Huawei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuaweiSoundX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuaweiSoundX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuaweiKeynote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuaweiKeynote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Devialet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Devialet</a> <a href="https://t.co/fRxoEOSUzj">pic.twitter.com/fRxoEOSUzj</a></p>— DEVIALET (@DEVIALET) <a href="https://twitter.com/DEVIALET/status/1198941981768081409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The company has done similar alliances elsewhere. These include a surround sound TV speaker for Sky, the Altice Amplify smart speaker from Altice USA and Renault's crazy Symbioz self-driving car. It has also collaborated over an unusual set-top box with internet provider Free in France. The report mentioned that for now, Sound X will only be sold in China and is available on pre-order of around USD 285. According to another report in Pocket-lint, the two 3.5-inch woofers for the Sound X is joined by six 1.5-inches full-range speakers that support high-resolution audio. Devialet, on their part, are well known for the premium Phantom speakers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.