Huawei Kirin 990 7nm SoC Launch Confirmed for September 6

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei confirmed that its latest in-house Kirin 990 chipset would be announced at its event on September 6. The Kirin 990 would be produced on TSMC's 7nm EUV process which will provide 20 per cent greater transistor density and in turn increased power efficiency, news portal GSMArena reported on Friday.

The company officially posted "Huawei Kirin 990 Warm-up" teaser video on YouTube which details the chipset would come with 5G capabilities. Alongside the likes of Qualcomm, Apple and Samsung, Huawei's HiSilicon division is regarded as one of the leading mobile chipset manufacturing companies in the world. However, unlike Qualcomm, Huawei uses its chips only in its own smartphones.

In recent times, Huawei has evolved a fair amount in terms of bridging the performance and efficiency gap between its chipset, and the more specialised players. All of its flagship devices use the company's own chipset, which is now believed to pay more dividends if and when Huawei decides to equip its phones with HarmonyOS. For reference, HarmonyOS was unveiled earlier this month as Huawei's proprietary operating system for all connected devices.

The company recently launched the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor -- the Ascend 910 -- along with an all-scenario AI computing framework -- MindSpore. The Ascend 910 is a new AI processor that belongs to the company's series of Ascend-Max chipsets.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.