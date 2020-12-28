Huawei Laptop With ARM-Based HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC May be In the Works, Key Specs Tipped

Huawei is reportedly working on new laptop models with its in-house ARM-based HiSilicon processor. It appears that information about one of the models has surfaced on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo that lists the device's name as Qingyun L410. As per the post, the packaging of the alleged Huawei laptop highlights that the device is relying on the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G chip that was released in 2019. The label also indicates other details such as 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD storage.

The Huawei Qingyun L410 laptop is rumoured to feature a 14-inch screen with Linux-based Deepin 20 OS. The company might also bring HarmonyOS to its laptops in future for better inter-connectivity with other Huawei devices. The Weibo post (via GSMArena) further highlights the notebook in Space Grey colour option. Notably, the HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC integrates a Balong 5G modem so it seems possible that the Huawei Qingyun L410 laptop might support 5G connectivity. The Chinese tech giant may improve the battery life of the device with its in-house ARM-based chip - similar to how Apple improved productivity of the new Mac devices featuring the M1 processor.

The availability details of the Qingyun L410 remain unclear, and Huawei is also yet to confirm its development. The laptop is expected to be a cheaper version of the MateBook 14 - its premium laptop lineup.

Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report claimed that Microsoft is working on in-house processors for servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers. The in-house chips are said to feature computing cores licensed from ARM rather than designing its own custom cores as Apple does. This move could be a significant concern for Intel, as more and more manufacturers are ending reliance on the chipmaker and coming up with their own ARM-based CPU's. Notably, Huawei last week unveiled the Huawei MateBook D 15 and MateBook D 14 2021 laptops with Intel's 11th generation processors.