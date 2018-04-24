English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Launches Its Triple-Camera Flagship P20 Pro in India Alongside P20 Lite: Price, Specifications And More
Huawei has launched its triple camera flagship smartphone in India alongside a mid-range variant called the Huawei P20 Lite.
Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite have been launched in India. (Image: News18.com)
Huawei has launched its latest flagship, the Huawei P20 Pro today in India at an event in New Delhi. Alongside, the company also introduced a lighter variant of the smartphone as the Huawei P20 Lite. While the Huawei P20 Pro comes as a flagship device priced at Rs 64,999, the P20 Lite is a mid-range offering by Huawei and comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. Both the smartphones are an Amazon exclusive offering and will be available for purchase starting May 3, 2018. The smartphones boast of an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.
Huawei P20 Pro Specifications
Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by a similar Kirin 970 octa-core SoC that also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based enhancement on features like selfies, video calling and face unlock. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.
Connectivity options on the Huawei P20 Pro include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G VoLTE. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top and also supports Project Treble.
The camera setup on the Huawei P20 Pro includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor for enhanced low-light photography. The entire setup allows 5x hybrid zoom, background defocus effect and ISO 102400 light sensitivity which, as per Huawei, matches that on a Canon Mark 5D IV camera. The camera sensors also offer laser auto-focus, slow-motion (720p) video recording at 960 fps and Master AI for scene detection for optimum settings for an image. At the front, the P20 Pro comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with 'Light Fusion' feature.
Huawei P20 Lite Specifications
The Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3000 mAH battery.
The optics on this one include a 16-megapixel sensor at the back coupled with a 2-megapixel sensor for Bokeh effect. AT the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with Light Pixel Fusion technology.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
