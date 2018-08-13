English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huawei Mate 20 Lite With 4 Cameras, 6GB RAM Spotted in Black And Gold in Render Leaks
Huawei Mate 20 Lite might make its way to the market soon along with other Huawei Mate smartphones poised to be launched.
Huawei Mate 20 Lite. (Image: Win Future)
While two of the upcoming Huawei Mate series smartphones, the Huawei Mate 20 and the Mate 20 Pro, have been garnering the limelight, Huawei seems to be working upon another scaled-down smartphone in the series and this one will be called the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. Previously, the device made its appearance on TENAA and the listing had revealed most of its specifications at the time. Now, a fresh round of leaks provides us with the first looks of the smartphones in Black and Gold colour variants.
Huawei Mate 20 Lite Specifications
As per recent images by Win Future, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite will also sport a notch design at the top. The website has also listed several specifications of the smartphone, including a 6.3-inches LCD display with a 2340x1080 pixels resolution. It is expected to be powered by a Kirin 710 SoC and offer a 6GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It might be powered by a 3,650 mAh battery. Out-of-the-box, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo, which will hopefully be upgradeable to Android Pie soon.
The smartphone is expected to weigh 172 grams and measure 7.6mm in thickness. It is also anticipated to carry a metal-built with a glass-finish at the back. In addition, the smartphone might come with a fingerprint sensor at the back.
As for its optics, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is expected to come with a 20-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera at the back and a 24-megapixel and a 2-megapixel selfie camera setup at the front.
The Huawei Mate 20 Lite is expected to retail at a price of $400 (~Rs 27,800) and is supposed to be up for grabs by the end of August.
