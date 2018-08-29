Huawei Mate 20 Lite With 6.3-Inch Notch Display, Kirin 710 SoC Goes on Sale Ahead of Launch

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite has gone official in Poland and it is now available for purchase in the country for PLN 1,599 (around Rs 30,263). The company is planning to launch Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Lite in coming days along with the Mate 20 Lite. The same e-retailer had previously leaked the P20 Lite ahead of its launch in a similar way.As per the retailers, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite comes as a mid-range offering. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch IPS display bearing a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a notch above the screen. The phone is powered by a 12nm Kirin 710 SoC, aided by 4GB of RAM. The storage capacity on board is 64GB, which can be further increased up to 256GB by inserting a microSD card. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with company's own EMUI layer on the top.In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite offers a selfie camera of dual camera setup on both front and back Artificial Intelligence support. On the front, it offers a 20-megapixel sensor along-with a 2-megapixel sensor. On the back, the dual camera setup boasts a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.Connectivity features include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi(2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS+ GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port.