English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Huawei Mate 20 Lite With 6.3-Inch Notch Display, Kirin 710 SoC Goes on Sale Ahead of Launch
Huawei Mate 20 Lite comes as a mid-range offering, it sports a 6.3-inch IPS display bearing a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a notch above the screen.
Huawei Mate 20 Lite With 6.3-Inch Notch Display, Kirin 710 SoC Goes on Sale Ahead of Launch
Loading...
The Huawei Mate 20 Lite has gone official in Poland and it is now available for purchase in the country for PLN 1,599 (around Rs 30,263). The company is planning to launch Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Lite in coming days along with the Mate 20 Lite. The same e-retailer had previously leaked the P20 Lite ahead of its launch in a similar way.
As per the retailers, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite comes as a mid-range offering. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch IPS display bearing a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a notch above the screen. The phone is powered by a 12nm Kirin 710 SoC, aided by 4GB of RAM. The storage capacity on board is 64GB, which can be further increased up to 256GB by inserting a microSD card. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with company's own EMUI layer on the top.
In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite offers a selfie camera of dual camera setup on both front and back Artificial Intelligence support. On the front, it offers a 20-megapixel sensor along-with a 2-megapixel sensor. On the back, the dual camera setup boasts a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.
Connectivity features include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi(2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS+ GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port.
As per the retailers, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite comes as a mid-range offering. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch IPS display bearing a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a notch above the screen. The phone is powered by a 12nm Kirin 710 SoC, aided by 4GB of RAM. The storage capacity on board is 64GB, which can be further increased up to 256GB by inserting a microSD card. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with company's own EMUI layer on the top.
In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite offers a selfie camera of dual camera setup on both front and back Artificial Intelligence support. On the front, it offers a 20-megapixel sensor along-with a 2-megapixel sensor. On the back, the dual camera setup boasts a 24-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.
Connectivity features include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi(2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth, GPS+ GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
- US Open: 'Survival Mode' Sees Djokovic Through
- Virat Kohli Bats for Test Cricket, Says Commercial Aspect of the Sport Taking Over Real Quality
- Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...