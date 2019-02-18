English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Goes on Sale Again With Free 15W Wireless Charger Exclusively on Amazon.in
The Huawei Mate20 Pro will be available again at Rs 69990 along with Huawei’s latest 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3999 for free.
Huawei Consumer Business Group, India has announced a sale for its latest flagship device, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro starting February 23, 2019. It will be available with an exciting offer on Amazon.in. The Huawei Mate20 Pro will be available again at Rs 69990 along with Huawei’s latest 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3999 for free.
The device sports a large 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440x3120) curved OLED display with a 3D glass on the front and back. The rear panel comes in a gradient Twilight, Emerald Green and Black colours. The device is powered by the company's latest Kirin 980 chipset that is based on a 7nm process and comes with dual NPU. It is also offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with support for expandability up to 256GB via microSD card. The Mate 20 Pro offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and 3D facial recognition as biometric options.
In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro is its triple rear camera system on the back that Leica-branded. Includes a 40MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP Ultra wide-angle lense with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras also support laser and phase detection auto focus as well as AIS (AI-based stabilisation). On the front, the Mate 20 Pro sports a 24MP 3D depth sensing camera.
The dual-SIM Mate 20 Pro houses a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support. The Mate 20 Pro also supports 15W wireless charging support and Huawei will be bringing its wireless charger to India as well. Connectivity options for the Mate 20 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C support
