Huawei Mate 20 Pro is Here: Everything we Know About The Smartphone

Huawei revealed its newest flagship smartphone Tuesday in London, and it pretty much combines the headline smartphone features we've seen introduced over the past couple months in one device. Behind that 6.4-inch, 1080p resolution OLED display and notch is a fingerprint and super-fast 3D face unlock sensor. You'll also find the Kirin 980 processor that Huawei announced just last month, which is, as Huawei claims, more efficient and higher performing than the Snapdragon 845 that you'll find in the OnePlus 6, the newest Galaxy 9 suite, and both LG ThinQ models. Right off the bat you'll have 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.The three cameras on the rear of the phone all have different focal lengths: a 20 MP lens for wide shots, a 40 MP shooter for standard wide-angle shots, and a third 8 MP telephoto lens to help you focus in on those long-distance subjects. The final corner of the quad set-up is the adaptive dual-tone flash. Huawei even said at the release event that the phone has an "underwater" mode that you can use when you want to snap those underwater shots up to two meters in depth.To join the Pixel and the Essential phones, the Mate 20 Pro will also use an operating system based on Android 9.0 Pie which brings a top-of-the-line AI experience. The phone will get to know you and your schedule to make tracking your daily activities easier than ever. This accompanies the AI that is already programmed into the device.Having three lenses already puts your photos a step ahead of the game in mobile photography, but what will really set you apart is the way Huawei's Master AI 2.0 processes images. This phone can identify and differentiate the sky from people and people from buildings or landmarks and treat them all accordingly. If the AI is able to identify the person just right, it can even treat the image in such a way that only the subject is in color, leaving all other background or foreground material black and white. Unfortunately, though, if you take a picture in this mode, you won't have a full color duplicate.The Mate 20 Pro also features wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging -- a system that enables the device to give a boost to select devices. On the other hand, you can have the phone itself in what seems like any color, all with a grooved, easy to hold texture on the back. The Mate Pro 20 will be available starting Tuesday in blue, black, a blue to black gradient, emerald green, silver, and pink gold for a price of €1,049.The Huawei Mate 20 Series also includes the Mate 20 X model (€899, out October 26), the Huawei Mate 20 (starting at €799 available starting Tuesday) and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS (starting at €1695, out starting November 16). Huawei also launched connected wearables the Watch GT and Band 3 Pro on Tuesday.