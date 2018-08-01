Huawei Mate 20 Pro Will Have Three Cameras And a No Notch Display, Leaks Suggest

Huawei Mate 20 Pro. (Image: Weibo)

Huawei is speculated to come up with a new addition to its 'Mate' series pretty soon now and rumours surrounding the device have been popping up on the Internet for quite a while now. A recent report on the same reveals more information about the upcoming Huawei Mate product which is anticipated to make its debut in October. As per the reports, the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will come with large displays a triple camera system at the back as well as an entirely new Huawei processor to power them.While previous reports had hinted at the large displays of the smartphones, 6.1-inch and 6.9-inch for the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro respectively, the new leaks show that the display of the Mate 20 Pro will come with no notch and minimal bezel area. What's more, the Mate 20 Pro will also sport a triple camera setup at the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.Images of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have been leaked on Chinese social media website Weibo by tipster named C Technology. It is also suggested that the device will be powered by a Kirin 980 processor. Further, the triple camera setup on the device will include a 42-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will also support 40W fast charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor just like the one on Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS.The tipster has also hinted at the price tag of the smartphone, stating it to be CNY 5,000 (~Rs 50,100).