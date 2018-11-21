Huawei Mate 20 Pro With Triple Camera Setup to Launch in India on November 27

Chinese technology giant Huawei is set to launch the premium Mate 20 Pro, its first smartphone powered by the 5G-ready 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, in India on November 27, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday. The smartphone was launched in London last month for 1,049 euros (roughly Rs 89,155) for the 6GB RAM variant. It's the first time that Huawei's Mate series would be introduced in India.The company had last month announced it was ready to bring its wireless charging capabilities with the launch of the Mate 20 Pro smartphone in the country. The Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera at the rear with a 40MP wide-angle lens, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. There is a 24MP front camera for selfies.The phone will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will house a massive 4200mAh battery. The Mate 20 Pro runs Huawei's own EMUI OS based on Android 9.0 Pie. "The EMUI 9.0 features key contributions from the Huawei India R&D team, thus, allowing for several localised capabilities," the company had earlier said. The wireless charger is developed on the Qi standard for universal compatibility, thus, allowing it to identify smartphones, earbuds and other devices and adjust output power automatically to charge them safely.Other notable features of the charger include comprehensive safety protection features through which the device detects foreign objects such as keys, coins and other metal objects and automatically powers off. Huawei Mate 20 Pro with triple camera setup and Kirin 980 to launch in India on November 27In the smartphone business in India, Huawei has so far pushed its sub-brand Honor to compete in the affordable segment, but by bringing more Huawei-branded phones, it is now eyeing a greater pie in the premium segment as well.