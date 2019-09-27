Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Officially Launches in China

With the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro 4G and 5G phones, Huawei continued its tradition of pricing its lower-priced devices in its home market.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Officially Launches in China
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Loading...

Huawei has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in China just days after its global launch on September 19 in Munich. As usual, Huawei has stuck to its practice of keeping the official prices in its home market lower than the global prices. Consumers in China can now buy the two smartphones at various retailers in the country including Huawei’s own VMall store and JD.com.

In China, the Mate 30 4G costs CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 39,700) for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the one with an additional 2GB RAM will cost CNY 4,299 (~ Rs 42,700). The Mate 30 5G phone has been priced at CNY 4,999 (~ Rs 49,600) for the 8GB/128GB version, while the 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 5,499 (~ Rs 54,600). The Mate 30 Pro 4G has been priced at CNY 5,799 (~ Rs 57,600) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 6,299 for 8GB/256GB model. The Mate 30 Pro 5G, meanwhile, costs CNY 6,899 for 8GB/256GB storage model and CNY 7,899 (~ Rs 62,500) for 8GB/512GB variant.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1176x2400 pixels. It is powered by a 1.86GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor complemented by 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro on the rear packs a triple camera set-up with a 40-megapixel primary camera, a second 40-megapixel wide-angle camera and a third 8-megapixel camera. There is also an additional 3D ToF camera to capture depth information. At the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Huawei Mate 30 comes with a 6.62-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the same 1.86GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor but comes with 6GB of RAM and 4,200mAh battery. The phone also sports a triple camera set-up with 40-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel camera. It has a 24-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram