Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Officially Launches in China

Huawei has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in China just days after its global launch on September 19 in Munich. As usual, Huawei has stuck to its practice of keeping the official prices in its home market lower than the global prices. Consumers in China can now buy the two smartphones at various retailers in the country including Huawei’s own VMall store and JD.com.

In China, the Mate 30 4G costs CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 39,700) for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the one with an additional 2GB RAM will cost CNY 4,299 (~ Rs 42,700). The Mate 30 5G phone has been priced at CNY 4,999 (~ Rs 49,600) for the 8GB/128GB version, while the 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 5,499 (~ Rs 54,600). The Mate 30 Pro 4G has been priced at CNY 5,799 (~ Rs 57,600) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 6,299 for 8GB/256GB model. The Mate 30 Pro 5G, meanwhile, costs CNY 6,899 for 8GB/256GB storage model and CNY 7,899 (~ Rs 62,500) for 8GB/512GB variant.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1176x2400 pixels. It is powered by a 1.86GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor complemented by 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro on the rear packs a triple camera set-up with a 40-megapixel primary camera, a second 40-megapixel wide-angle camera and a third 8-megapixel camera. There is also an additional 3D ToF camera to capture depth information. At the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Huawei Mate 30 comes with a 6.62-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the same 1.86GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor but comes with 6GB of RAM and 4,200mAh battery. The phone also sports a triple camera set-up with 40-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel camera. It has a 24-megapixel front camera for selfies.

