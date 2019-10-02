Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Sell 1 Million Units in Three Hours, Claims Company

Despite battling a US Government ban on doing business with Google, and having their flagship smartphone rely on the open-source version of Android, Huawei claims to have sold 1 million units of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro within a week of their September 26 release. According to the company, both smartphones sold a million units in three hours. Since Huawei is a private company, there is not much that can be done to verify these sales figures. However, pictures on Weibo, from the company’s newly-opened Shenzhen flagship store, show a packed crowd, with long lines extending into the streets.

[caption id="attachment_2330601" align="alignnone" width="300"] Long lines outside Huawei’s flagship store in Nanshan district of Shenzhen as fans are waiting to purchase the company’s latest flagship.(Source: WEIBO)[/caption]

Huawei’s popularity in its home-market might seems like a surprise, considering that most consumers would at least want access to Google Play Services on their premium-priced smartphone. However, the brand enjoys strong support and massive popularity in China, especially post the trade embargo imposed on it by the Trump administration. Most Chinese citizens feel that Huawei has been unfairly targeted by the US Government. In fact, in Hong Kong, imported models of the Mate 30 were being sold at a mark-up since stocks on Alibaba owned Chinese e-commerce website Taobao ran out.

Even though the company officially launched the Huawei Mate 30 series of smartphones in Munich, Germany, with the official European pricing, it is yet to start selling the phones in Europe or anywhere else in the international market. Although, this delay can most likely be explained by Huawei waiting to resolve its issues with Google before it starts retailing its new flagship phones internationally.

In China, the Vegan Leather Forest Green variant of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro seems to be the most popular, or at any rate, the fastest-selling. The Mate 30 is available for ~Rs 63,000 in Space Silver, Emerald Green, Cosmic Purple, and Black colour options, while the Mate 30 Pro retails for ~Rs 87,000 in Vegan Leather Forest Green and Vegan Leather Orange finish variants, along with the Mate 30’s colour options.

