Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Launched in the UAE

This is the first time that Huawei's Kirin 990 powered 5G variant of the Mate 30 Pro is being launched outside China.

IANS

Updated:January 10, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Launched in the UAE
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Vegan Leather Forest Green Variant. (File Photo)

After launching the standard Mate 30 Pro in Europe and the Middle East late last year, Huawei has now introduced the 5G variant of the flagship smartphone in the UAE. This is the first time the 5G mate 30 Pro has launched outside of China.

Despite lacking what many would consider the "necessary" official access to Google Mobile Services, the device was confirmed during an official launch event in Dubai, UAE. The Kirin 990 5G-powered device supporting the UAE's local 5G network infrastructure ahead of a January 23 launch at retailers in the region, 9to5Google reported on Thursday.

It is being said that the smartphone, which comes sans Google and its Play services, will fit in pretty well in the region. Huawei has already opened a Notify Me option on their official website in the region, that should prompt prospective buyers ahead of the official pre-order start date.

Fans will be able to head into selected stores on the January 23 launch to experience the device for themselves. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G will be available in two colour options: Orange and Emerald Green priced at 3899 AED or roughly $1061, the report added.

It is pertinent to note that the only primary difference between the 5G and 4G variant of the Mate 30 Pro is the processor. The rest of the internals are same, with the impressive camera performance, battery longevity and display all making this quite an enticing prospect.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram