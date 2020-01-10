Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Launched in the UAE
This is the first time that Huawei's Kirin 990 powered 5G variant of the Mate 30 Pro is being launched outside China.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro Vegan Leather Forest Green Variant. (File Photo)
After launching the standard Mate 30 Pro in Europe and the Middle East late last year, Huawei has now introduced the 5G variant of the flagship smartphone in the UAE. This is the first time the 5G mate 30 Pro has launched outside of China.
Despite lacking what many would consider the "necessary" official access to Google Mobile Services, the device was confirmed during an official launch event in Dubai, UAE. The Kirin 990 5G-powered device supporting the UAE's local 5G network infrastructure ahead of a January 23 launch at retailers in the region, 9to5Google reported on Thursday.
It is being said that the smartphone, which comes sans Google and its Play services, will fit in pretty well in the region. Huawei has already opened a Notify Me option on their official website in the region, that should prompt prospective buyers ahead of the official pre-order start date.
Fans will be able to head into selected stores on the January 23 launch to experience the device for themselves. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G will be available in two colour options: Orange and Emerald Green priced at 3899 AED or roughly $1061, the report added.
It is pertinent to note that the only primary difference between the 5G and 4G variant of the Mate 30 Pro is the processor. The rest of the internals are same, with the impressive camera performance, battery longevity and display all making this quite an enticing prospect.
