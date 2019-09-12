Huawei Mate 30 Pro Leaked Specifications Confirm Quad-Camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC and More

Huawei is all set to unveil the Mate 30 series in Munich, Germany on September 19. Last year we saw the company add three models under the series including the Mate 20, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Pro. While there is no confirmation as to how many models will launch this year, but new leaks have revealed detailed specification of the new Mate 30 Pro smartphone.

It is rumoured that Huawei Mate 30 Pro will sport a 6.6 to 6.8-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution of 2400x1176 pixels. It is said to have a ‘Waterfall’ design which means that you can expect curved edges. It will also house an in-display fingerprint reader. The leaks also mentioned that the Mate 30 Pro will have a standard screen refresh rate of 60Hz.

Apart from the in-display fingerprint scanner, the Mate 30 Pro will have Huawei's Face ID 2.0 on which will be faster and more secure and will somehow be used for tracking heart and breath rate. The smartphone will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC with 8 to 12GB RAM options and 512 GB of internal storage. It is also rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery that will support 40W SuperCharge and 27W SuperWireless Charge.

As rumours indicated earlier, the phone will launch with Android 10 with EMUI 10 UI on top, but will be missing out on all the Google apps thanks to the recent US-China trade ban. As for the cameras, the rear round camera module is expected to feature four cameras. The first one will be a Sony IMX600 sensor with f/1.6 aperture main lens and OIS. It will be joined by a 40-megapixel wide cine camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom and a fourth ToF sensor. The cameras will also be aided by a Xenon flash and a color temperature sensor.

At the front, the phone is expected to come with three cameras which would include a 32-megapixel main sensor, a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 3D ToF sensor. These will be squeezed in a notch above the display which should be wider, but narrower compared to what we saw on the Mate 20 Pro.

The leaks also suggest that Mate 30 Pro will have a mono speaker at the bottom edge of the phone, a standard power button (something like the Vivo NEX 3), a volume slider touch bar, and an IR blaster. The handset will also support nano-SIM/nano SD dual-slot, IP68 certification for dustproof and water-resistant, but will be missing out on the 3.5mm audio jack. There are rumours that Mate 30 Pro will release in the Chinese market first but there is no information available on its pricing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.