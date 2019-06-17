Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro May Rival OnePlus 7 Pro With 90Hz Display

However, contrary to the pop-out front camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Mate 30 Pro may only come with punch-hole front cameras.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Pro May Rival OnePlus 7 Pro With 90Hz Display
Huawei P30 Pro With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom Launched in India
Chinese smartphone giant Huawei's next flagship -- the Mate 30 Pro -- is likely to come with display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, like that of OnePlus 7 Pro, according to early renders of the smartphone. The next iteration in the Mate series is also expected to sport dual punch hole selfie cameras.

Meanwhile, alleged renders of the Mate 30 Pro have surfaced, revealing a phone with a curved edges of its display and with a punch hole in the upper-left corner to accommodate two cameras, the GSMArena reported on Saturday. At the rear, the smartphone is expected to have a quad camera setup placed in the center with an LED flash in "V" formation. This camera system is said to offer 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro was launched in India in November 2018. It supported 3D Face Unlock and in-display fingerprint sensor. The Mate 20 Pro was powered by Kirin 980 -- Huawei's highest performing system on chip (SoC).

