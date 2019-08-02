Huawei Mate 30 Pro to Sport Two 40-Megapixel Cameras Suggests New Leak
Huawei is planning some serious camera tech for its upcoming Mate 30 Pro.
Huawei is planning some serious camera tech for its upcoming Mate 30 Pro.
According to a new leak, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may come with a triple camera setup with two 40-megapixel cameras. Notably, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which was announced last year, also came with triple rear cameras, that included a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.
According to a report by GizmoChina, Twitter user @RODENT950, who is known for his accurate Huawei and Honor leaks, revealed the possible smartphone camera configuration for the Mate 30 Pro.
I told you a few rumors about Mate 30 pro camera, IMO this is more possible.40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video. 40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.8MP tele 5X zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/ac3ODQnqVV— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) July 31, 2019
According to him, the cameras will have the following specifications:
The first camera will be a 40-megapixel 1/1.5-inch sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 variable aperture, and Cine Lens features when taking video. Notably, Huawei had applied for a trademark for 'Cine Lens' a few weeks back. The Cine Lens can be enabled while recording a video.
The second camera will be a 40-megapixel 1/1.7-inch sensor with a 120-degree ultrawide lens. This too will have the Cine Lens feature to record videos with ultrawide angle lens.The third camera will be an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X (optical) zoom borrowed from the Huawei P30 Pro. Reports suggest that it should have up to 50x digital zoom as well.
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to launch in October. The GizmoChina report further states that there is a possibility that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will support a new type of screen, being termed "Waterfall Display" which has both sides curved and no side bezels at all.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Dia-Sahil, Kanika Dhillon Announces Separation from Prakash Kovelamudi
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- This Math Equation is Leaving Netizens Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka