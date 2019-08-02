Huawei Mate 30 Pro to Sport Two 40-Megapixel Cameras Suggests New Leak

According to a new leak, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may come with a triple camera setup with two 40-megapixel cameras. Notably, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which was announced last year, also came with triple rear cameras, that included a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Twitter user @RODENT950, who is known for his accurate Huawei and Honor leaks, revealed the possible smartphone camera configuration for the Mate 30 Pro.

I told you a few rumors about Mate 30 pro camera, IMO this is more possible.40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video. 40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.8MP tele 5X zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/ac3ODQnqVV — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) July 31, 2019

According to him, the cameras will have the following specifications:

The first camera will be a 40-megapixel 1/1.5-inch sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 variable aperture, and Cine Lens features when taking video. Notably, Huawei had applied for a trademark for 'Cine Lens' a few weeks back. The Cine Lens can be enabled while recording a video.

The second camera will be a 40-megapixel 1/1.7-inch sensor with a 120-degree ultrawide lens. This too will have the Cine Lens feature to record videos with ultrawide angle lens.The third camera will be an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X (optical) zoom borrowed from the Huawei P30 Pro. Reports suggest that it should have up to 50x digital zoom as well.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to launch in October. The GizmoChina report further states that there is a possibility that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will support a new type of screen, being termed "Waterfall Display" which has both sides curved and no side bezels at all.