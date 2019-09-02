Huawei Mate 30 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 19

Huawei on Sunday confirmed that it will be launching its next flagship smartphone line-up, Mate 30 Series, on September 19, 2019. According to Huawei’s latest tweet, the Mate 30 series will be officially unveiled on 19 September at a launch event in Munich, Germany. The tagline for the event is “Rethink Possibilities”. The company will be live streaming the event, which will see the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, on its official website.

The company’s tweet, as well as the teaser on Twitter, says it would be going a “full circle”, possibly hinting at the anticipated first-of-its-kind circular camera setup on the back of the phones. The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED ‘waterfall’ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to sport triple cameras on the back with 40 MP sensors. The phone is expected to be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery and will come with a 55W fast-charging adapter. It would be interesting to see the operating software (OS) supporting the Mate 30 series as the launch comes amid the ongoing US ban on Huawei.

A directive by US President Donald Trump restricted US-based companies like Google to do business with Huawei. Hence, various media reports are speculating that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will launch without access to Google apps and services, including the Google Play Store, which are core to the Android platform. Huawei had earlier unveiled its own operating system, HarmonyOS, but said it should not be seen as an Android replacement for smartphones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.