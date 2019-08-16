Huawei Mate 30 Series Might Come With 25W Wireless Fast-Charging Technology

Huawei’s upcoming series of smartphone, the Mate 30, is expected to support super-speedy 25W fast-charging. This is the same as offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, but in a conventional way using a USB Type-C cable and charger. Huawei might up the game by supporting 25W fast charging wirelessly. If the leaks are true, this would be the fastest version of wireless charging technology currently available in the market. At present, Xiaomi’s Mi 9 is capable of 20W wireless charging. Interestingly, Huawei has also introduced one of the fastest wired charging (up to 40W) which is currently available the Mate 20 Pro.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are reportedly making their official debut on 19 September. Reports suggest that the Mate 30 Pro will feature a 6.71-inch 90Hz OLED screen and support 55W wired charging. The new smartphone may also use the Kirin 990 platform, which is yet to be announced. As per reports, the latest Kirin chipset launch event will probably take place at IFA 2019. The Mate series will also be running Huawei's new EMUI 10 user interface on top of Android Q. In a related development, Huawei has also confirmed that it's pushing back the sale of its foldable Huawei Mate X into November this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.