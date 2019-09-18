Huawei Mate 30 Will be Powered by Kirin 990 Processor, Will Shoot Slow-Mo Videos at 7680 fps

Just days before the official launch on September 19, the key specifications and design of Huawei’s Mate 30 Series smartphones have been leaked, confirming the information revealed earlier as well. Huawei has also posted several teaser videos on social networking website Weibo, hinting at some of the highlights of the Mate 30 series. Evan Blass, who is well known for revealing information on social media, has posted several details and images of the Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design and the Huawei Mate 30 Lite.

The leaked images show the difference in the display design of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. The regular Mate 30 is seen with a flat panel and narrower notch compared to the waterfall screen and wider notch on the Pro variant. The renders also suggest that both the phones will be available in four colour options, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black and Emerald Green. According to another leak, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be capable of super slow-motion video recording at 7,680 frames per second (fps). This is almost eight times slower than the next-best 960fps slow-motion on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

Going by the leaks released so far, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro should arrive with Huawei's latest 7nm+ EUV Kirin 990 processor and is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup comprising dual 40-megapixel main cameras, along with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 3D depth-sensing camera. The rear camera is likely to be capable of “Ultra High Definition Night Mode”. Further, the Mate 30 Pro will likely sport a Waterfall AMOLED display along with a 4,500 mAh battery which can support fast charging up to 40W and wireless fast charging up to 27W. The phone is said to run on EMUI 10 based on Android 10, though Google services may not be found on the phone.

Meanwhile, the three official teasers released by Huawei highlighted the side control buttons on the Mate 30 series phones that might end up being pressure-sensitive virtual buttons instead of hardware keys. The company also focussed on the wireless charging feature along with the phones’ likely support for air gestures.

